Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $31.93 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

