Utah Retirement Systems Makes New $202,000 Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

NYSE EPR opened at $50.21 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.