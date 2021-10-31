Validity Price Down 20.6% This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and $1.60 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00011288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.96 or 0.00514741 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,431,365 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,268 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

