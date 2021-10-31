Valor Token (VALOR) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $9.64 million and $819,191.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00228435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

