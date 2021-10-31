VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Shares Up 1.4%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.58. 60,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 48,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

