VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ RTH traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $186.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.62. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $143.10 and a one year high of $187.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000.

