Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

VDE stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

