Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 192,199 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $121,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

