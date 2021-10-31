Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 47,172 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.59% of Colliers International Group worth $123,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.29. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $149.36.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

