Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of eHealth worth $125,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in eHealth by 16.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth $633,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 216.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in eHealth by 43.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in eHealth by 68.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

