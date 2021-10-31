Vanguard Group Inc. Has $111.60 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.02% of Benchmark Electronics worth $111,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.11. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHE. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

