Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $119.18 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,093,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.63% of The Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

