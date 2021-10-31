Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,556,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $112,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.46 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.