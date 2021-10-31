Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $215.10 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $150.60 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

