Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Lowered by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

