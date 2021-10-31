Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,194 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,012,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $254.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.17. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.10 and a 12 month high of $254.21.

