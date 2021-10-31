Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

