Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of VTC opened at $91.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 578.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.