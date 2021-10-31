VeChain Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. VeChain has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and $496.65 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010192 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004810 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

