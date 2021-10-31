VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Position Trimmed by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 205.0% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,249 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $5,000,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 174.6% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

