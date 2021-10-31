Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VTAQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,031. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

