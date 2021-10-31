Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Achieves $298.75 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Venus has a market cap of $298.75 million and approximately $29.23 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $26.20 or 0.00042601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,468.87 or 0.99951132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00647413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,403,028 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

