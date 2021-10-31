VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VRSN opened at $222.67 on Friday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.35.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.