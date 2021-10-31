VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $259.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $11.96 on Friday, hitting $222.67. 866,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

