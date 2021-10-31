Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 961,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,365,750 shares of company stock valued at $136,867,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

