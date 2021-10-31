Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,410.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,180.71 or 0.06920511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.00311584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $576.16 or 0.00953736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00088062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.08 or 0.00447073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00266641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00232990 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,451,947 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

