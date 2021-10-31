Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 287,019 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.