Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 472 ($6.17) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 525.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 935.66. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 387.80 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

