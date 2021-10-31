VIBE Trading Up 39.7% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $6.00 million and $82,850.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00049303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.