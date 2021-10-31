VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 383,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 205,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.