ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ViewRay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ViewRay by 0.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ViewRay by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in ViewRay by 12.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

