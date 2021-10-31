Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,126,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPCE opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

