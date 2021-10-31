Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on V. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $9,878,619. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

