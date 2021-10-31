Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$233 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. 1,114,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,639. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

