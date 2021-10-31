Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.96

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 17025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

