W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $463.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

