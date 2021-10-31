Wall Street Games Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.26 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00070554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00103495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,649.87 or 1.00330210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.91 or 0.06955989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.