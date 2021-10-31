Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €55.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.52% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.55 ($51.24).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €31.88 ($37.51) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.67. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

