Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Warrior Met Coal worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

