Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

