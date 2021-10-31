Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRE. BTIG Research began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

WRE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 664,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

