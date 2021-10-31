Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the September 30th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $116.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.39. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.56.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.