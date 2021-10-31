Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,459 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Webster Financial worth $75,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,446,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,822,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

WBS opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

