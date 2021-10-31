WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

