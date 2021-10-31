Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million.
Denny’s stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.
