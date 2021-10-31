Wedbush Cuts The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $50.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,414,230,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

