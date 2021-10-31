Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.36.

CAKE stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 386.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 117,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.