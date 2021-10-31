Wells Fargo & Company Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

