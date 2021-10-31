WePower Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. WePower has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $4,425.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WePower has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00224916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004326 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

