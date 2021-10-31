West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

WFG opened at $80.04 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

